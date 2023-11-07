The 20th Anniversary Celebration of Wilson Commons Senior Living

Back in 2003, Capri Communities was created to help local seniors find a place where seniors can find enjoyment in their day to day life with those who are around the same age as them. Kaitlin Kelly and Rick Roeglin want to ensure people know what Capri Communities strives to achieve; an exciting lifestyle even when it may feel like you are too old to do so. They specialize in many living situations, like vibrant Independent Living to innovative Assisted Living and Memory Care. Now, after celebrating 20 years in business and being awarded Milwaukee Journal Sentinels' Top Choice of Best Senior Living, Assisted Living, Retirement Community, AND Best Place to Work, there is no question as to why so many people love this community.

To help celebrate 20 years, this Saturday, November 11th, will be their signature Holiday Craft Fair from 9am to 4pm. This fair will feature over 40 vendors selling a wide variety of products to help you with your holiday shopping!

There will also be the 2nd annual Cookie Walk on December 3rd! Capri Communities is looking for people who are wanting to bake for this loved event and share the love. This walk, starting at 1pm, will allow the public to purchase any large, $12, or small, $7, container to fill with whatever cookies you choose. For anyone who donated 5 dozen cookies, you will receive a free small cookie contained to fill AND be entered to win a $75 gift card!

For more information on these fun events or on Capri Communities in general, visit their website capricommunities.com.