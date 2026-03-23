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The 2026 Season Lineup for the Fireside Theatre

Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce
The 2026 Season Lineup for the Fireside Theatre
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The Fireside Dinner Theatre is excited to announce its lineup for the 2026 season! Take a trip down to Fort Atkinson to come see a show and explore everything else Fort Atkinson has to offer you and your family.

2026 Season Lineup: "A Year of Hits":

● The Addams Family (Feb 26 – April 12): A kooky, musical comedy following Wednesday Addams as she brings her "normal" boyfriend home to meet the family.

● Hairspray (April 16 – May 31): The Tony Award-winning Broadway hit about 1960s Baltimore, featuring big hair and an even bigger heart.

● Million Dollar Quartet (June 4 – July 19): The legendary jam session of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.

● Disney’s Frozen (July 23 – Sept 6): A spectacular stage adaptation of the animated classic, perfect for a family summer outing.

● Come From Away (Sept 10 – Oct 25): The deeply moving true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on 9/11.

● A Christmas Story (Oct 29 – Dec 20): The musical version of the beloved holiday film, featuring Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun.

For more information about showtime, visit The Fireside Theatre. To plan your trip to Fort Atkinson, visit Explore Fort Atkinson - Home.

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