The 2018 Urban Candlelight Hike

Last year was the inaugural Urban Candlelight Hike and was started to invite people to enjoy urban nature all year round. More than 1,800 people faced frigid temperatures to enjoy an evening of campfires, cocoa, and candlelight on two miles of trails. The second edition of the Hike is happening this Saturday in Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley. Joining us with all the details is Michelle Kramer from Menomonee Valley Partners.

The Urban Candlelight Hike is happening this Saturday, February 3 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. The hike is FREE, with a $10 Fun Pass option which gets you hot cocoa, pastries, marshmallow roasting, and a free beer at the after party at Third Space Brewing. For more information, visit UrbanCandlelightHike.com.