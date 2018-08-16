The MBA Parade of Homes presented by Nonn’s, is a nationally recognized event that started locally in the 1940s and features the premier subdivisions and model homes of our region. This year's Parade of Homes will feature 22 must-see model homes built by 20 of southeastern Wisconsin’s most experienced home builders. Joining us to discuss the homes and why you should attend are MBA President Jonathan Synovic and Nonn's Designer Kristy Talavera.

The 2018 MBA Parade of Homes is going on now through Labor Day. Bring 2 non-perishable food items and receive $2 off adult gate admission. Other promotions held throughout the event include Half Price Mondays, Realtor Days, and Military & Emergency Service Personnel Appreciation Days. For more information and for tickets, visit MBAparadeofhomes.com.