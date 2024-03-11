Cedarburg High School Fine Arts Boosters (FAB) are pleased to present the 11th annual Art in the Burg fine art and craft fair, where you can enjoy shopping for many different types of art, in many price ranges. This year, there will be over 70 artists participating, exhibiting and selling their original works. Karen Miorin and Jasmin Kraus join us to talk about how this juried art fair includes works by artists in jewelry, painting, graphics/illustration, printmaking, photography, pottery and ceramics, sculpture, wood, metal and fiber.

Art in the Burg will be held in the Cedarburg High School Field House on Saturday, March 11, from 10-4pm. Admission is $5 per person. Kids 12 and under are free. All proceeds raised at Art in the Burg are used to support fine arts programs at Cedarburg High School through the Fine Arts Boosters (FAB). FAB is the booster club that supports band, choir, drama and visual arts at CHS.