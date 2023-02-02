I’m Depressed! I’m Anxious! I’m Burned Out! These sentiments have become so commonplace that improving and prioritizing mental health is the #1 resolution for 2023. Unfortunately, these feelings become even more pronounced during the cold, gray winter and make the season one of the most difficult on our mental well-being.

Today, Greg Hammer, MD, Stanford University professor, physician, best-selling author, and mindfulness expert, shares a 3-minute strategy to manage stress, fight off the winter blues, and start meeting the #1 resolution of 2023.

