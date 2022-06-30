Texting Your Way to Quitting Vaping

This is Quitting from Truth has helped nearly 500,000 youth and young adults on their journey to quit vaping nicotine. According to the latest CDC data, nearly one in five high school students use e-cigarettes with nearly 40% of users doing so on a regular basis. Results from a clinical trial found that This is Quitting from Truth increased quit rates among young adults aged 18-24 by nearly 40% compared to a control group.

Megan Jacobs is the managing director of product and joins us with Parker Kerns, a college student that recently quit e-cigarettes, to discuss the text programs offered. Text message programs are right at your fingertips to help you on your quit journey. For more information, please visit https://truthinitiative.org/thisisquitting or text DITCHVAPE to 88709.