Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Testing Food Sensitivity

With Integrative Health & Wellness
Posted at 10:20 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 11:20:24-04

Are healthy foods holding you back from reaching your health goals? Testing for food sensitivity can help with weight loss and other health goals. Integrative Health & Wellness can help you create a personalized weight loss program that addresses your own nutritional needs by looking at your body composition analysis and genetic testing. Owner and Nutritionist, Amanda Zagrodnik, is joined by Nutritionist, Katie Smyczek, to tell us how to get started!

Contact Integrative Health and Wellness today to schedule your free consultation! Go to integrativewi.com or call 262-298-0015 to get started.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019