Testing Food Sensitivity

Are healthy foods holding you back from reaching your health goals? Testing for food sensitivity can help with weight loss and other health goals. Integrative Health & Wellness can help you create a personalized weight loss program that addresses your own nutritional needs by looking at your body composition analysis and genetic testing. Owner and Nutritionist, Amanda Zagrodnik, is joined by Nutritionist, Katie Smyczek, to tell us how to get started!

Contact Integrative Health and Wellness today to schedule your free consultation! Go to integrativewi.com or call 262-298-0015 to get started.