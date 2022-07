Electric bikes are replacing regular bikes and are the most fun you will have all summer. With integrated motors and batteries, Wheel and Sprocket's electric assist bikes help you go farther and faster than ever before! They are promoting the FREE ebike demo event at Summerfest on Saturday, July 9 from 11am-5pm at Urban Park near the North Gate.

Owner Amelia Kegel joins us to discuss the upcoming demo. For more information on their upcoming FREE ebike demo, please visit wheelandsprocket.com