Terry Sweet Releases New Song

Music Composer/Arranger/Producer Terry Sweet joins us today to discuss the release of his catchy new song. Terry Sweet has had a long, successful career writing and performing jingles that hook audiences and have sold everything from insurance to Raisin Bran. Now, he’s releasing the infectious single –Days of Dyannafrom his debut album.

Days of Dyanna is a gritty, powerful and vulnerable song that will take you on an emotional adventure. Sweet wrote all the words and music, scored the arrangement, played piano, organ, synthesizer and sang on this song that was recorded and produced at East Iris Recording Studios in Nashville.

You can find his new song on Spotify now!