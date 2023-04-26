Termites in Wisconsin: Myth Busting and Misinformation

Janelle Iaccino from Rose Pest Solutions is here today to help bust some myths and misinformation surrounding termites in Wisconsin. Janelle will show us video footage of termite situations in Milwaukee, Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie all within the last month. These termites can and do exist in our area, and Janelle is going to tell us what homeowners should do to protect their homes, and what step they should take next with Rose Pest Solutions should they think they have termites in their homes. Right now, Rose Pest Solutions is offering $50 OFF any new ongoing prevention program when you mention TMJ4. This can be used towards a mosquito prevention program, termite prevention program, or their Healthy Home Maintenance Program. Get a free quote for your home or business. Visit online at Rose Pest Solutions or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS?