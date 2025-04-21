Telling Stories and Building Bonds

Ex Fabula’s mission is to connect Milwaukee through real stories. They first started in 2009 and continued to grow throughout the years. Today, their programming includes storytelling workshops that help teens and adults to build storytelling skill and confidence. Megan Mcee, the co-founder and Executive Director joins us today to share more information about the organization and to tell us more about a free storytelling workshop and event for youths.

Event : Free Storytelling Workshops on Saturday April 26th and May 3rd.

Event : Free StorySlam on Tuesday May 6

Theme : “Show and Tell”

Location: Mitchell Street Library

For more information visit https://www.exfabula.org/