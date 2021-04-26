Teens And Prom

A few high schools are hosting a PROM yet many are doing other events that Junior and Seniors can attend safely and some are being held outside.

Although, there is not quite the adrenaline rush that teens feel when they are going to PROM, we still must prepare our teen since they will be exhilarated and excited to be driving to an event attended by other teens. Anne Scallon is the editor of Before The Wheel. It is an on-line resource for parents and teens learning to drive.

Anne reminds us that these rules are always in play:

The same advice that we have recommended for years absolutely applies for all of the events:

A. Vehicles should have no more than 1 to 2 passengers. More teen passengers lead to higher risk taking; playing music loudly, speeding and distracting behaviors by passengers!

B. No use of electronics by the driver while driving!

C. Absolutely no alcohol!

D. Avoid Sleepovers and other activities that extend the evening into late hours and the next day.