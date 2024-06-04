Teen Summer Fitness

School’s almost out and we’ve got the tips and tricks to help teens with a physical fitness and well-being journey this summer! Planet Fitness’ FREE High School Summer Pass™ program is back this year for teens 14-19, and their National Lead Trainer Teddy Savage is here to talk about the initiative and share how teens can get started and stick with a health and fitness journey this summer to help create lifelong healthy habits well into adulthood.

Teddy Savage is the National Lead Trainer at Planet Fitness – as well as a certified fitness trainer – who oversees fitness programming for all of its clubs nationwide. He served as an instructor for Planet Fitness’ “United We Move,” a home work-in digital workout series which was designed in 2020 to combat stress while keeping us all physically and mentally fit throughout the pandemic. Teddy has been with the Planet Fitness team since 2011.

For more information on Teddy or the High School Summer Pass, visitplanetfitness.com/summerpass.