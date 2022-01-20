Technology That Keeps Families Together

There’s something so special about the smiles that kids bring to our lives, especially when they are shared with extended family members and friends. From playing games and drawing to reading books and solving puzzles, the fun families and loved ones have together is so important. Yet staying connected to our loved ones, especially those that live far away, is tough. Families who live or spend time far from each other have long understood how technology can act as a connective thread.

Amazon Glow is a new device designed to make it easy and fun for kids to spend time with remote grandparents, aunts, uncles, and family friends, providing a new way to build bonds across generations, even when distance is a barrier. Glow connects kids and family members on a video call while they also play and interact together with the same fun games, books, drawing, and more. All that fun is projected from Glow for kids to play with, and it shows up on a tablet for grown-ups with the Glow app. It’s not passive screen time, but was designed to be collaborative and interactive, keeping everyone engaged and visible, making virtual visits feel much more like being together in person. Lifestyle expert, Bethany Braun-Silva joins us to discuss importance of keeping kids connected to distant family and friends.

