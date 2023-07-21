Technology never stops evolving - neither do we!

Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa returns today with new procedures and devices for you to try. Last time she briefly mentioned laser hair removal, so today she features the new Soprano Titanium Laser Hair Removal system from Alma Lasers. The Titanium can be used on all skin types or even tanned skin and it's 70% faster than other hair removal systems. Dr. Manjoney's other new treatment option is the AquaFirmX Facial Machine which combines technologies that are similar to their Geneo and HydraFacial devices with Ultrasound infusion capabilities all in one treatment. The AquaFirmX exfoliates with CO2 producing serum, followed by a deep pore cleanse with the hydrating system, and ends with serums being infused with the ultrasound tip.

Learn more about all our aesthetic services with a complimentary consultation or a virtual consultation on their new website.

