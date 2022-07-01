Technology Can Enhance Your Summer

The summer sun is sure to heat things up, and there is nothing hotter than the latest tech gadgets to enhance the warmer months! Tech Expert Stephanie Humphrey is here to share a few wasy to include tech in your summer days and nights.especially if you're one of the millions of Americans expected to travel over the coming months. In fact, more people plan to travel this summer with 73% of consumers expected to take an average of two trips. Whether booking a flight, automobile rental or hotel accommodations, technology is sure to make the planning process easier.

The popularity of electronics has continued to grow over the past two years. There has been an increase in demand for categories like computers and TV sets, likely due to hybrid work schedules and learning from home. Although, smartphones, smart speakers and audio devices see a spike in sales during the summer months, due to an increase in outdoor activities and travel.

Technology and Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey join us to show viewers how to use technology to empower yourself.

This segment is brought to us by Affirm, THX Ltd, VAIO.

