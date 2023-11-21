Tech The Halls

If you have tech lovers in your life and are not sure what to get them, then no worries, as Lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey is sharing her top ways to spread the love with the wonders of a high-tech holiday.

95% of consumers are planning on doing some holiday shopping, which is at least a 3% increase from the previous two years. Though most are staying with a strict budget, lots will be looking at new tech products to give to their loved ones. On the top of many lists are high-definition headsets and earbuds, popular smartphones and wireless plans, tech to enhance outdoor experiences, and also protection plans to keep these products safe.

Stephanie Humphrey is sharing products from 1MORE USA, Inc., Govee Outdoor Lighting, Otterbox, and T-Mobile to make sure that everyone is getting what they hoped for and being able to keep what the hopes for safe.