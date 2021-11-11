Watch
Tech For The Holidays

with Jennifer Jolly
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 11:34:16-05

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are usually the biggest holiday shopping days of the year — but this year everything is different. Most deals are already out there, and people are gobbling them up. Tech and life expert, Jennifer Jolly joins us to share some deals you just can't miss!

For more information visit: www.techish.com

Jennifer Jolly (@JenniferJolly) is an Emmy award-winning consumer tech journalist, host of the digital lifestyle series for USA Today, and contributes consumer technology segments for Today Show, The Talk, CNN, HLN, Dr. Oz, Yahoo, Time, and many others. Learn more about Jennifer at www.techish.com

