Teaching Kids About Hispanic Heritage

Hispanic heritage month started on Sept 15 and is a month-long celebration of the culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latin American’s counites. In partnership with Kohl’s building blocks, Penfield Children Center is providing resources for how to celebrate the month with your kids. Celebrate by introducing your kids to the culture through music, books, movies and art. Ana Cortez and Hector Ortega are here with Penfield Children Center to tell us more about how you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with your children.

Visit the Kohl’s Building Blocks website to see the full lists of resources for celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with your kids.