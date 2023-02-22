Teaching Kids About Black History Month

Black History month is celebrated during the month of February to honor the contributions of African Americans to the United States.

Penfield celebrates Black History Month with its students by focusing on sharing diverse books in classrooms. Reading is really beneficial for young children as it promotes vital developmental skills.

Today we are joined by Henry Berry, Family Liaison at Penfield Montessori Academy. Penfield urges us to add new books to our collection that include children’s books featuring African American main characters and written by African American authors. It's important that we showcase diversity to those who are underrepresented in books and media:

-It allows young children of color to see themselves represented in the books they are reading.

- It helps break down stereotyping, bias and can foster inclusiveness.

- Helps teach young children about diversity in the world and expose them to different cultures and experiences and backgrounds.

Some books Penfield recommends: Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry, Mae Among the Stars, Roda Ahmed & Max and the Tag-along Moon, Floyd Cooper

