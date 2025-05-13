Teaching Early Emotional Awareness & Coping Skills

In honor of Children’s Mental Health Week, we’re spotlighting the importance of teaching emotional awareness and coping skills early in life. Courtney Clark, M.S., LPC from Penfield Behavior Clinic, joins us to share practical tips for parents and caregivers. Learn how to help young children recognize their feelings, develop healthy coping strategies, and know when it might be time to seek professional support. Plus, explore free resources available on the Kohl’s Building Blocks website to support your child’s mental and emotional development.

For more information visit: Penfield Children’s Center – The Behavior Clinic !

