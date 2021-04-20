Teacher Appreciation

Mathnasium is ready to hear about a teacher who has made an impact. Right now you can nominate a teacher and they would have the chance to win a $1000 gift card compliments of Mathnasium. Mathnasium know it has been an exceptionally challenging year for teachers and students. They want to recognize a special teacher. Today we are joined by Paul Post, a Mathnasium owner. He explains how Mathnasium is available to help complement the work classroom teachers have been doing. They can help kids who have fallen behind catch up, they can help kids who are at level keep up and avoid the summer slide, and they can help students who are ahead stay ahead.

Make this a Mathnasium Summer for your child! They start with an assessment, which allows them to build a customized learning plan suited to your child’s specific needs

They make it fun, students work with our expert math instructors live face-to-face, either in Center or online.

Right now they are offering $100 off of Summer Enrollments made by May 31, 2021. (offer valid at the participating Mathnasium locations in the Milwaukee region only)

To nominate a teacher go to www.tmj4.com/contests

