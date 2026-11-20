A drizzle can make all the difference. ORO di Oliva owner Josh Salia joins Morning Blend to explore the art of pairing fresh extra virgin olive oil with high-density balsamic vinegar.

With more than 70 flavors to explore, shoppers can taste before they buy at ORO di Oliva’s Brookfield and Milwaukee Public Market locations, making it easy to discover combinations for cooking, entertaining and holiday gifting.

Through November 22, guests can also enjoy 20% off their purchase, plus a free 2-ounce bottle of 18-Year or White Balsamic.

Learn more at ORO di Oliva.