Tarot and The New Alchemy Deck

with Kim Krans
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 11:35:47-04

The Alchemy Deck is the fourth and final deck in The Wild Unknown series. A journey to discovering the gold within, Alchemy weaves together the physical and mystical aspects of lives. The planets, metals, colors, and seasons act as symbols for reflection and open the gateway to the imagination. Kim Krans is a visionary artist, author, and creator of the New York Times bestseller The Wild Unknown Tarot. She joins us to discuss her work.

For more information, please visit www.kimkrans.com and www.thewildunknown.com

