Lynne Azrachi is here to talk about ways we can have conversations with our kids about current issues happening from the pandemic to the crisis in Ukraine. This can be stressful and have an impact on our kids. It's important that we can use empathy to walk in a child's shoes to better understand how this climate is affecting them. Today Lynne shares how to actively listen and teach mindfulness to help reduce our child's feelings of anxiety.
Talking To Kids About Difficult Topics
Expert Weighs in On Teaching Empathy
Posted at 9:48 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 10:48:09-04
