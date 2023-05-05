Talent From Around the World at the Shrine Circus

Ringmaster Lucky Malatasi and Elephant Trainer Florin from the Shrine Circus are here today to tell us all about their new production. Produced by Carden International Circus, the all-new Shrine Circus will include overflows of talent from across the globe! These new acts will include Acrobats, Aerialists, Dare-Devils, Clowns Elephants and more real-life masters of gravity. Tickets are available online starting at $12.50 for adults while supplies last. For more information, visit online at Spectacular Circus.