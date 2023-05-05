Ringmaster Lucky Malatasi and Elephant Trainer Florin from the Shrine Circus are here today to tell us all about their new production. Produced by Carden International Circus, the all-new Shrine Circus will include overflows of talent from across the globe! These new acts will include Acrobats, Aerialists, Dare-Devils, Clowns Elephants and more real-life masters of gravity. Tickets are available online starting at $12.50 for adults while supplies last. For more information, visit online at Spectacular Circus.
Talent From Around the World at the Shrine Circus
Carden International Circus
Posted at 2:28 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 15:28:08-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.