Taking the Stress out of being Thankful this Holiday Season!

We all want to leave an unforgettable mark during the holiday season but finding the right gift or holiday card can be challenging. It doesn’t have to be! Jess Lesesky general manager and vice president at Shutterfly joins us to discuss holiday trends, hacks and cards!

Shutterflyis the go-to destination to discover, design and purchase unique and personalized items and cards at a variety of price points. Whether that’s personalized barware, home decor or accessories, custom products are trending for this holiday season. And with many consumers focusing their spending on experiences like trips and concerts over the last year, gifts that capture those memories are also really hot this season.

For more information visit shutterfly.com!