Taking the Intimidation Out of Ordering and Buying Wine

Podcaster and author of Wine for Normal People, Elizabeth Schneider, join us today. She takes the intimidation out of selecting a bottle, teaching people without prior wine knowledge the fundamentals in an easy to grasp way (no French degree required).
A top podcast with over 7 million unique downloads, the show is easily within the top five percent of all podcasts produced in the United States.
Wine for Normal People ideas include:
- 12+ foods that inspire love and passion, and the wines to match
- Why pairing wine with chocolate is almost always a mistake
- How to figure out your palate and find a wine that suits it
- 3 things look for in bottles under $10
- Key concepts for evaluating and discussing wine