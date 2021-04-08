Watch
Taking the Intimidation Out of Ordering and Buying Wine

"Wine for Normal People" by Elizabeth Schneider
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 12:14:37-04

Podcaster and author of Wine for Normal People, Elizabeth Schneider, join us today. She takes the intimidation out of selecting a bottle, teaching people without prior wine knowledge the fundamentals in an easy to grasp way (no French degree required).

A top podcast with over 7 million unique downloads, the show is easily within the top five percent of all podcasts produced in the United States.

Wine for Normal People ideas include:

  • 12+ foods that inspire love and passion, and the wines to match
  • Why pairing wine with chocolate is almost always a mistake
  • How to figure out your palate and find a wine that suits it
  • 3 things look for in bottles under $10
  • Key concepts for evaluating and discussing wine
