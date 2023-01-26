Taking Small Steps Toward A Larger Goal

Author and Keynote speaker Suzette Webb returns to help guide us through the hurdles of our goals.

Have you ever gone back on a promise you made to yourself? Suzette is asking the question because this is the time of the year when millions of Americans begin to throw in the towel on their New Year’s resolutions. Research shows that nearly 40 percent of US adults set New Year’s resolutions, and a whopping 80 percent end up ditching their resolutions by February!

Suzette is the author of Blue to Blessings and she says we can take 4 small steps towards are bigger goals.

