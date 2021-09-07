Watch
Taking Control of Your Physical and Mental Wellness

At Planet Fitness
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 11:20:44-04

As we transition into fall, now is the time that we can start fresh with our daily routines. To live a healthier and more balanced life, we must take control of our physical and mental wellness. Planet Fitness is here to help you reach your fitness goals, one step at a time. Teddy Savage, Planet Fitness’ Head of Health and Fitness Excellence, shares how we can improve our daily routines during this time of transition.

