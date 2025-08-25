Taking an Enhanced Approach to Weight Loss

Angie Schaefer joins us on The Morning Blend to share the components of weight loss.

Medical Weight Loss & MediSpa is a professional weight loss clinic located in Milwaukee, WI. They offer a supportive weight loss approach that includes personalized and customized medical weight loss programs that are tailor-made for each individual.

Education is just the first step, and should come from a medical professional who can provide you with a plan that is best suitable for you. The group's services go beyond education, but include an actionable plan for you on your weight loss journey. All of their available weight loss methods are safe and have been proven effective on countless patients.

Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & MediSpa is offering $200 off to start any one of its weight loss programs and a $100 B12/Lipotropic Injection Package for FREE!

For more information, please visit their website at MilwaukeeMedical. You can also text or call at 414-616-3535.

