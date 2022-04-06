Taking Action If You Are Turning 65

Over 10,000 people turn 65 and become eligible for Medicare every single day in the US that’s more than 3.5million per year. It is more important than ever to understand your options and get educated.

Ben DeGracie and Brianna Thompson are agents with Sovereign Select. They can help find the best medicare plan for your lifestyle. They are an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of products. Their services are free. They have educational meetings each month along with no cost consultations.

Sovereign Select LLC

1339 W Mequon Rd

Mequon, WI 53092

262-641-4111

www.sovselect.com

Road to Medicare

Where: Virtual Zoom/In-person

When: Friday April 29th @ 10am

