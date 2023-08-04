Taking a Story and Putting It Immediately to Song

Ben Merens is a former Wisconsin Public Radio host of 20 years who credits daily talk radio for his ability to write songs on the spot after hearing a person’s story. He joins us today to explain FolkRap, how to improv, and how he got started. He mixes stories and improv songs to share life lessons in his one-man show Today I am a Man. It will debut in Fox Point at Congregation Shalom on Thursday, August 17th at 6:30pm and will be free and open to the public!
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 11:31:08-04
Ben Merens is a former Wisconsin Public Radio host of 20 years who credits daily talk radio for his ability to write songs on the spot after hearing a person’s story. He joins us today to explain FolkRap, how to improv, and how he got started. He mixes stories and improv songs to share life lessons in his one-man show Today I am a Man. It will debut in Fox Point at Congregation Shalom on Thursday, August 17th at 6:30pm and will be free and open to the public!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.