Taking a Story and Putting It Immediately to Song

Ben Merens is a former Wisconsin Public Radio host of 20 years who credits daily talk radio for his ability to write songs on the spot after hearing a person’s story. He joins us today to explain FolkRap, how to improv, and how he got started. He mixes stories and improv songs to share life lessons in his one-man show Today I am a Man. It will debut in Fox Point at Congregation Shalom on Thursday, August 17th at 6:30pm and will be free and open to the public!

