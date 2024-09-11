Taking A Pause In Daily Life

Camille Monk wants to help women be the best version of themselves. She is a wife, mother, speaker, mentor and devotional writer. She hosts a weekly video series to help women find their purpose.

Today Camille Monk explores the significance of pausing in life. She questions whether we need permission to give ourselves space and emphasizes the importance of pausing before saying yes to commitments or allowing emotions to overshadow facts. Monk advocates for taking a breather in a fast-paced world, highlighting the benefits of pausing to reflect, breathe, and reset.