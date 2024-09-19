Take Your Furry Family Members To This 11th Annual Pet Celebration!

The 11th Annual Fromm Petfest takes place at Henry Maier Festival Park this Saturday, September 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.! Bring the whole family - people and pets alike - and enjoy a full day of festival fun, including pet-centric activities, live entertainment, shopping, food, music and more. Petfest offers free admission and free parking in all Milwaukee World Festival lots and all ticket sale proceeds for attractions will be donated to a variety of community non-profit organizations.

One of the most popular attractions at Petfest, Lure Coursing was originally created as a sport for sight hounds but any dog can enjoy chasing the lure. Dogs of any age, breed or skill level can enjoy chasing our running lure in one of THREE fully fenced lure courses on both ends of the festival grounds. We will have dogs on hand to run the Lure Course to demonstrate what pet parents can expect!

