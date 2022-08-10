Take Your Dog to This Fun Lure Course!

Is one of your dog’s favorite pastimes chasing critters in the yard? Do they have a strong drive for ball throwing and love to run? If so, sign them up to run Elmbrook Humane Society's lure course! It’s a simple concept really a plastic bag tied to a string that is pulled by a motor around our large, fully fenced in field at the shelter. Today Anita Alfaro and Beth Twaddle are here to tell us more about it.

Dogs love this activity, and owners do too, as it not only drains pent up energy on a Friday afternoon, but it provides enrichment and lots of fun for all to enjoy! Plus,100% of the proceeds go directly to EBHS!

Register for lure courses HERE

The next Lure Course is Friday, August 19th from 4pm-6pm. Will have to go to ebhs.org/events to register.

Wagfest will take place September 10th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mitchell Park is located at 19900 River Road in Brookfield. For more information, visit the website HERE or call 262-782-9261.

This is sponsored by The Pet Project with Fleet Farm where you can find quality supplies for your pets.

