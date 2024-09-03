Take Steps for Polycystic Kidney Disease at Bayshore Mall!

Local volunteers, Sara DornBrook and Rachel Howell are here today to highlight the upcoming Walk for PKD event that raises money for PKD research.

The Walk for PKD, in its 18th year, raises funds for Polycystic Kidney Disease research, education, and awareness. The Milwaukee chapter has hosted this event at Bayshore Mall for nearly 16 years, contributing to over $35 million raised since 2000. Join the Walk on Sunday, September 8th at 8:30 a.m. at The Yard, Bayshore Mall. RSVP or visit walkforpkd.org for more information!