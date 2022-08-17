Take Control of Your Body Contouring Goals

Watch Now
No matter how large or small, it's important to tap into different solutions to achieve personal goals. Chinae Alexander, a writer and content creator, joins us to discuss how a noninvasive treatment, such as CoolSculpting Elite, fits into her lifestyle. While acclaimed board-certified PA-C Laura Dyer will provide insight and education surrounding the treatment.

CoolSculpting Elite is the only FDA-cleared, cold-based, nonsurgical body contouring treatment available for the individuals seeking to remove stubborn fat that does not respond to diet and exercise in 9 areas of the body.

For more information, please visit CoolSculpting.com

