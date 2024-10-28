Take Charge of Your Benefits

With annual enrollment season in full swing, many Americans are in the process of selecting workplace benefits for 2025. As health care costs continue to rise, however, the pressure to choose the ideal health plan has become increasingly stressful. In fact, Fidelity research shows more than half of individuals feel overwhelmed or discouraged during the annual enrollment period1. Fidelity Investments Report: More than one-third of Americans say being able afford health care is among their top retirement concerns. Benefits clarity is easier said than done, especially when it comes to health care, but many Americans all too often overlook a product that can help reduce the financial burden: the Health Savings Account. Fidelity Investments comes on the show today to talk about how to make the right decision. For more information, visit Fidelity Investments - Retirement Plans, Investing, Brokerage, Wealth Management, Financial Planning and Advice, Online Trading

