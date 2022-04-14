Take Care of The Family, Pets and Your Yard

Lifestyle editor, Joann Butler, introduces us to some great products today that are good for the whole family. Ecologic is a weed killer and bug killer that is made from things like cinnamon oil. It is safe around children and pets when used and stores as directed. It you have a dog, DREAMBONE, may be their new best friend. These are chews that are rawhide free and highly digestible. they are made with whole vegetables and real chicken. Finally a concentrated mouthwash you mix with water allows you fresh breath and a smaller carbon footprint. It is also TSA friendly. Guru Nanda is formulated with a proprietary blend of 7 100% pure and natural essential oils.