Take Advantage of An All-In-One Wedding Venue at the Heart of Milwaukee

You may have fallen in love with the food and atmosphere at Blue's Egg, Maxies, or Story Hill BKC from the very first time you visited. A lot of us share that sentiment and were so excited to learn that they have a catering company too! Black Shoe Hospitality offers the same great service and atmosphere to host your dream wedding.

They make cakes in their bakery, cater some of the best food in the city and also give you the space you need to safely host your guests. Amanda Fraser, Black Shoe Catering sales director and Dan Sidner, Black Shoe Hospitality co-owner, join us today to talk about the many ways they can help you get what you need so that you can enjoy all the splendors of your special day.

Black Shoe Catering is offering a 10-percent discount on additional services when you book your wedding with them, such as a rehearsal dinner at one of the restaurants, bar services, wedding cakes and desserts! Find out how you can get these wonderful services at blackshoehospitality.com.

