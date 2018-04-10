Take a "Joy Ride" at the Museum of Wisconsin Art

Joy Ride: Designing Trek at the Museum of Wisconsin Art highlights the Trek Bicycle's dedication to superior craftsmanship and innovation over the last 40 years. This fun and fascinating exhibit is a must see for fans of art and/or cycling, or Wisconsinites in general! Joining us with more information are Laurie Winters and Graeme Reid from the Museum of Wisconsin Art and Eric Bjorling from Trek.

Joy Ride: Designing Trek at the Museum of Wisconsin Art will be on display from April 14 through August 5. They are hosting an Opening Party on Saturday, April 2pm to 5pm. For more information, visit WisconsinArt.org.