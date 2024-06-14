Tackling Summer Stress to Improve Mental Health

Amy Schmidt is a podcast host, author, speaker, media and lifestyle expert who joins us today with tops on how to manage summer stress. Summer is a time for fun in the sun, backyard barbecues, and family vacations. But it can also be accompanied by the stress of shifting schedules, high expectations, and managing commitments. Between traveling and family commitments, weekends fill up fast, which means less time for self-care. Joining us today to talk about ways to reduce stress and improve mental health during the summer season is Amy Schmidt. Here's some tips on how to improve mental health to take over your summer:

1. Step into the power of saying ‘NO.’ You don’t have to attend every event, party, or family trip. Give yourself permission to say no, even if you don’t have other plans and feel like relaxing at home instead. “Me time” is self-care.

2. Release your inner child - summer is the time to have fun and make memories that are shared around the table for years to come. Laugh more - it lowers cortisol the stress hormone

3. Make self-care a priority. Be in tune with your body and the signals you are receiving.

4. Set boundaries with screen time and focus on accounts that resonate - the apps are there to capture your attention so this is challenging to cut back - but set boundaries and time limits

5. Recharge with a mental health day and practice 10 minutes of silence every day (for the whole family) - for example: Sip your coffee slowly and notice the taste. Inhale and take in the smells around you. Sit on the grass and notice the texture. If stillness is a challenge - start with 5 minutes.

For more information on how to improve mental health and reduce stress please visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org or hbr.org.