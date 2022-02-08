Tackling Heart Health Month

Ron Jaworski is a true legend when it comes to football and all of his years on the field gave him an upper hand during his time as an ESPN football analyst. Now he’s been learning more and speaking out to help people with cardiovascular disease – even hosting a podcast about it called True To Your Heart. Ron joined by Dr. David Strobl joins us today to discuss the important facts to help patients tackle cardiovascular disease and what he’s learned about the risks and the best course of action.

