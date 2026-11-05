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Swap, Share, and Savor the Season at Milwaukee's Biggest Cookie Exchange

Taste of Home
Swap, Share, and Savor the Season at Milwaukee's Biggest Cookie Exchange
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The holidays are sweeter when they’re shared, and this season, Taste of Home is bringing local bakers together for an unforgettable evening of cookies, community and holiday cheer. The first-ever Milwaukee Cookie Exchange invites home bakers to bring six dozen homemade cookies to swap with fellow attendees, leaving with a box filled with delicious new favorites. Inspired by a popular event in Cleveland, the gathering will feature appetizers, a Taste of Home and Plugrà swag bag, a cash bar, and the opportunity to meet the team behind the beloved food magazine.

During the segment, Taste of Home experts will share tips for creating a showstopping holiday cookie tray, from choosing a variety of flavors, textures and colors to arranging cookies for maximum visual impact. Viewers will also learn make-ahead baking strategies and discover which cookies travel best for gifting. Tickets for the December 9 event are available through December 1. Learn more and reserve your spot at The Taste of Home Cookie Exchange Tickets, Wednesday, December 9  •  6 PM - 9 PM.

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