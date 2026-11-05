Swap, Share, and Savor the Season at Milwaukee's Biggest Cookie Exchange

The holidays are sweeter when they’re shared, and this season, Taste of Home is bringing local bakers together for an unforgettable evening of cookies, community and holiday cheer. The first-ever Milwaukee Cookie Exchange invites home bakers to bring six dozen homemade cookies to swap with fellow attendees, leaving with a box filled with delicious new favorites. Inspired by a popular event in Cleveland, the gathering will feature appetizers, a Taste of Home and Plugrà swag bag, a cash bar, and the opportunity to meet the team behind the beloved food magazine.

During the segment, Taste of Home experts will share tips for creating a showstopping holiday cookie tray, from choosing a variety of flavors, textures and colors to arranging cookies for maximum visual impact. Viewers will also learn make-ahead baking strategies and discover which cookies travel best for gifting. Tickets for the December 9 event are available through December 1. Learn more and reserve your spot at The Taste of Home Cookie Exchange Tickets, Wednesday, December 9 • 6 PM - 9 PM.