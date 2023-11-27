Watch Now
Surviving Cold and Flu Season!

As colder weather sets in and we’ve returned to face-to-face contact from holiday travel and gatherings to returning to the office with colleagues, we also face the annual cold and flu season. To get us through this time of year, Board certified internist and allergist/immunologist Dr. Tania Elliott, joins us with the scoop on effective ways to stay healthy and readying ourselves for the challenges of the cold and flu season. Dr. Tania Elliott is a board certified internist and allergist/immunologist with a passion for telemedicine and technology. 1. Make sure you are getting enough sleep! 2. Stay hydrated, drink at least 8 cups of water per day. 3. Do everything you can to reduce stress! For cold symptoms, homeopathic remedies can make a huge difference, especially using medications that contain Zinc. ZICAM drops and rapid release tablets are great options. For Zinc free alternatives, ZICAM nasal swabs are plant based and effective. For more information visit zicam.com!
