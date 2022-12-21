Survive The Holiday Shopping Scramble

Looking for a way to survive this year's holiday shopping scramble? First, consumers can calm down, compared to 2021's lack of inventory, this year's excess is prompting retailers to offer robust sales. A new survey finds holiday shoppers are planning to spend more than $800 on average this season. Discounts have been spotted across popular categories such as electronics, beauty and self-care, and toys. TV Host and Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney discusses her top gift ideas and advice for navigating last-minute shopping. She mentions unique gifting tips for the people who already have everything, beauty products sure to enrich daily routines sand flexible ways to make payments over time