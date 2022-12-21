Looking for a way to survive this year's holiday shopping scramble? First, consumers can calm down, compared to 2021's lack of inventory, this year's excess is prompting retailers to offer robust sales. A new survey finds holiday shoppers are planning to spend more than $800 on average this season. Discounts have been spotted across popular categories such as electronics, beauty and self-care, and toys. TV Host and Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney discusses her top gift ideas and advice for navigating last-minute shopping. She mentions unique gifting tips for the people who already have everything, beauty products sure to enrich daily routines sand flexible ways to make payments over time
Survive The Holiday Shopping Scramble
Posted at 11:05 AM, Dec 21, 2022
