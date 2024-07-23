Surprising Possibilities for the Summer Olympics

Jay Sorgi is a reporter, storyteller, sports journalist and author of the book Greater Than the Games. Sorgi has extensive experience in journalism, business and community work. Greater Than the Games dives into the world of Olympic Games host city bids, with volume I - including a foreword by five-time gold medalist Bonnie Blair Cruikshank - through the lens of Milwaukee and Wisconsin. For four years, journalist Jay Sorgi privately led innovative Milwaukee business and community leaders in developing, discerning and testing a potential bid for a Summer Olympic Games in Wisconsin with key leaders in the Olympic movement and Wisconsin sports. Their plan attacked many of Milwaukee's civic challenges along with the ills that the Olympics have struggled with in recent decades, providing creative solutions to everything from residential displacement to improving the athletes' experience, all mitigating or eliminating public cost.

With expert advice from top sports executives across the country and young business leaders in Milwaukee, Sorgi developed Greater Than the Games to detail his own personal journey as a professional. Jay Sorgi will be hosting a virtual book signing party Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. central time on YouTube.com/sorgistories. Joining us today to talk more about his new book and how he curated a team of business and sports leaders to determine the possibility of bringing the Summer Olympics to Wisconsin is Jay Sorgi, author of Greater Than the Games.

