Surprise Party in Support Of Their Community

Amish Craftsmen Guild developed the Surprise Collection featuring pieces in bright jewel colors. Now they have created the same concept using the Surprise in natural colors. "The Surprise Sofa for Charity" in natural colors was the creative genius idea from their premier seamstress, Teri. She proposed combining her available fabric, and materials for cushions, pillows and labor, with their available sustainable crafted sofa frames, to help those most impacted by the pandemic.

Amish Craftsmen Guild jumped on board to create this exquisite, one of a kind, offering, to assist the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee COVID-19 Response Fund, through a silent auction featuring this exquisite combined 25-piece sectional sofa.

The "Surprise Party" concept became their brainchild mission to help their community. The party will feature several fundraising opportunities throughout the day to help Family Sharing of Ozaukee County, and will culminate with an invitation only private party from 3-6pm on October 22. It's open to the public from 10am-2pm. Text "SURPRISEME" to 42828 or call 262-618-2105 to get an exclusive invitation. For more information, please visit https://amishcraftsmenguild.com